Committee OKs bills sending more kids to troubled prison - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Committee OKs bills sending more kids to troubled prison

Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Assembly Corrections Committee has approved two Republican bills that could send more kids to Wisconsin's troubled youth prison for longer stints.

Currently judges can sentence children 14 and older to the prison for up to three years for certain serious crimes.

One bill would expand the list of crimes to include all felonies. The other would eliminate the three-year limit. The committee passed both bills on 6-2 votes Tuesday, setting up votes in the Assembly.

The FBI is investigating conditions at the prison. Committee Democrats complained that the prison is flawed and the bills would place more kids there longer for lesser crimes.

But Republican Rep. Bob Gannon said his sympathy meter is broken and the only way to control crime is to get "dirtballs off the street."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.