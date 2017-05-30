OFFICER OVERDOSE: Wausau Police face new threat

The Wausau Police Department now face a new threat in their fight against the opioid epidemic.

With new synthetic forms of heroin like fentanyl and carfentanil readily available in Central Wisconsin, the risk of officers accidentally overdosing has made the department rethink its strategy when handling drugs.

According to health experts, fentanyl is 100 times more powerful than heroin and carfentanil is 10,000 times more powerful. The potency of these drugs makes it possible to accidentally overdose just by touching it.

Earlier this month, an officer in Ohio accidentally overdosed when brushing some off of his shirt.

Lt. Melinda Pauls with the Wausau Police Department said in recent years, they've made changes to protocol after busting a person who potentially has an illicit drug.

"We bring all of our drugs back to the police department now, so it's in a more controlled environment," she said. "We do have masks that we're wearing now [and] always wearing protective gloves."

Marathon County Drug-Free Communities Coordinator Melissa Dotter said the overdose reversal drug Narcan is not just for users anymore. It must be available for law enforcement handling the drugs as well.

"Wiping things off with your hand could put you at risk," she said. "When you look at our first responders, they really put themselves in harm's way just by the nature of their work."

Wausau Police do not currently carry Narcan in their squad cars, but plan on training officers as soon as they are able to.