Motorists urged to watch for deer on area roads

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- The Marathon County Sheriff's Department reminds drivers that deer are on the move.

"Drive with caution especially in the dawn and dusk when they move more. I have seen 6 to 8 today and handled two car deer crashes," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Dale Ruechel said.

Deputies attribute the added movement to the does giving birth and the yearlings going off on their own.

"We see a lot of movement in May and June. Drivers also need to be aware of deer in the fall when they are mating," Deputy Ruechel said.

Officers remind motorists that if you see one deer the chances are good there is another close behind.

Our Newsline 9 crew watched one deer on the side of the road while working on this story.

"They are often hidden by the tall grass and trees in the woods-- so it's best to use caution when you see one-- be ready for the next one," Deputy Ruechel said.