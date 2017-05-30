Historic Lincoln Co. church vandalized

A historic church in Lincoln County was targeted by vandals for the third time over the weekend.

The Estonian Evangelical Martin Luther Church in Gleason had its doors ripped off the hinges. Two pews were also thrown across the sanctuary and were partially broken.

The chapel, built in 1914, was undergoing renovations.

Church leaders said that its the third time the church has been broken into in the last month.

This all comes after a string a burglaries hit a number of churches across Lincoln County around Easter.