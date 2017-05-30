Historic Lincoln Co. church vandalized - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Historic Lincoln Co. church vandalized

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
LINCOLN COUNTY (WAOW) -

A historic church in Lincoln County was targeted by vandals for the third time over the weekend. 

The Estonian Evangelical Martin Luther Church in Gleason had its doors ripped off the hinges. Two pews were also thrown across the sanctuary and were partially broken. 

The chapel, built in 1914, was undergoing renovations. 

Church leaders said that its the third time the church has been broken into in the last month. 

This all comes after a string a burglaries hit a number of churches across Lincoln County around Easter. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.