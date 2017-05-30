Thomas Street construction underway in Wausau

Construction on Thomas Street in Wausau began Tuesday. Crews blocked the road off from 4th Avenue to 9th Avenue.

There are two detours set up.

One goes from 1st Avenue to Sherman Street toward 17th Avenue. The other takes 3rd Avenue from Sherman Street traveling from 17th Avenue.

There is a temporary stoplight set up on the corner of Sherman Street and 3rd Avenue in anticipation for the heavier traffic.

"To get residents across the street too, and it's just something that everyone's going to have to be aware of," said Nick Wiederin, one of the project's engineers. "And be careful because traffic will increase up there."

Meanwhile, some businesses on Thomas Street are concerned the detours will affect their business.

"So people know that like we're open, they're so nervous all the time they come in and say 'Oh, you are here? you are here?'" said Tejal Patel, who works at the Mobil gas station. "And we just try to say 'Yes, we are open."

Officials hope to have the project finished by November.

