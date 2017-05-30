Tuesday Sports Report: Five area softball teams advance to sectional finals

Scores, results and highlights from Tuesday's WIAA playoff action.More >>
Scores, results and highlights from Friday's regional softball finals.More >>
Wausau West's Brooke Jaworski ran a time of 53.80 in the 400 meter dash at the girls' state track and field sectionals Thursday, more than half a second faster than the record she set last year at the state meet.More >>
In a team game, Allison Kondzela likes to deflect individual praise. But when it comes to her talents she's as rare as they come.More >>
Scores, results and highlights from Wednesday's softball regional games, including wins by D.C. Everest and Mosinee.More >>
Scores, results and highlights from Tuesday's local sports action, plus a look ahead to the Mosinee softball team's push for a playoff run.More >>
Results and highlights from Monday's WIAA track and field regional competitions.More >>
Led by doubles champions Derek Reckner and Jared Cordova, Marshfield rolled to a win at the WVC meet and clinched its first conference title since 2000.More >>
Mosinee clinched its ninth straight Great Northern Conference title after a back-and-forth win over Antigo which featured three combined home runs.More >>
Wausau West's Charlie Handrick has been one of the top champions in the Wisconsin Valley this season, but he's had to wait his turn - and clear some mental hurdles - to get there.More >>
