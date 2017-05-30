Tuesday Sports Report: Five area softball teams advance to secti - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: Five area softball teams advance to sectional finals

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Softball - Sectional semifinals

Division 1

Chippewa Falls 2, D.C. Everest 0
SPASH 5, Marshfield 4 (8 innnings)

Division 2

Rice Lake 12, Mosinee 4

Division 3

Weyauwega-Fremont 4, Oconto 0

Division 4

Marathon 11, Thorp 1
Pacelli 3, Horicon 0
Phillips 8, Grantsburg 7 (8 innings)

Division 5

Blair-Taylor 3, Assumption 0

For full brackets, click here.

Baseball - Regional Semifinals

Division 1

D.C. Everest 13, Wausau East 3
Marshfield 5, New Richmond 0
River Falls 6, Merrill 5
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Superior 2

Division 2

Antigo 8, Medford 1
Mosinee 7, Lakeland 4

Division 3

Auburndale 6, Abbotsford 2
Chetek-Weyerhaueser 5, Chequamegon 1
Iola-Scandinavia 6, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 2
Neillsville 7, Cochrane-Fountain City
Phillips 11, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 1
Weyauwega-Fremont 6, Pacelli 2

Division 4

Athens 3, Northland Lutheran 0
Greenwood 9, Loyal 6
Pittsville 7, Assumption 3
Owen-Withee 4, Thorp 2
Rib Lake 5, Edgar 4
Rosholt 6, Wild Rose 4
Tigerton 7, Almond-Bancroft 5

For the full bracket, click here.

Boys Golf - Sectionals

Lakeland (Division 2) and Pacelli (Division 3) both qualified for the WIAA boys state golf tournament. 

For full results and a list of individual qualifiers, click here.

