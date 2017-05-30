Residents react to possible pot penalty changes

Lessening the penalties for pot became a hot topic Tuesday after Wisconsin lawmakers discussed change.

One republican and three democrats are looking at easing the penalties if you're caught with 10 grams or less of marijuana, essentially taking away jail time and reducing the fine to a maximum of $100. Numerous Wausau area residents said they're on board with the possible change.

"I think it's a really good step," said Julia Sweeney. "There's a lot more things that we should be worried about."

Right now, a person with 10 grams or less of pot can face a maximum sentence of six months in jail and cost $1,000.

"I just feel like our prison system is really just filling up with minor things, it'd be good if they lessened it," said Sweeney.

Not everyone agrees with Sweeney, other residents hope the law stays the same.

"Pot is after all illegal and stuff so I don't really think they should lower the punishment for it," said Nathan Kitson.

Any possible legislation is in the very initial stages. Representative Adam Jarchow said he doesn't expect it to pass but wants to start a bipartisan conversation.