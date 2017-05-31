Pentagon missile defense program scores a win - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Pentagon missile defense program scores a win

Posted:

By ROBERT BURNS
AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Pentagon's oft-criticized missile defense program has scored a triumph, destroying a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean with an interceptor that is key to protecting U.S. territory from a North Korean attack.

Vice Adm. Jim Syring, director of the Pentagon agency in charge of developing the missile defense system, says Tuesday's test result was "an incredible accomplishment" and a critical milestone for a program hampered by setbacks over the years.

The $244 million test didn't confirm that under wartime conditions the U.S. could intercept an intercontinental-range missile fired by North Korea.

Pyongyang is understood to be moving closer to the capability of putting a nuclear warhead on such an ICBM and could develop decoys sophisticated enough to trick an interceptor into missing the real warhead.

