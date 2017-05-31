Former TSA boss among candidates for FBI director

By KEN THOMAS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A former Transportation Security Administration leader is among the latest candidates President Donald Trump is considering for FBI director.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Trump met Tuesday with former TSA Administrator head John Pistole as well as with Chris Wray, a former top Justice Department official who has served as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's personal lawyer.

Trump is still on the hunt for a new FBI director three weeks after he fired James Comey. Trump met earlier this month with former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating and acting FBI director Andrew McCabe. Lieberman later pulled his name from consideration.

Spicer says when Trump "feels as though he's met with the right candidate he'll let us know."