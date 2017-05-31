Student says teacher touched her inappropriately for years

A Milwaukee elementary school teacher is in jail, accused of sexually assaulting a student.

The alleged abuse went on for years.

Timothy Malloy is charged with second-degree sexual assault.

Investigators said a student, who is now 15 years old, told them the Walt Whitman Elementary School teacher started touching her private parts when she was 11 years old.

The criminal complaint details the alleged assault that took place inside the school. The victim told police that she was inappropriately touched 50 times over three years, by Malloy.

The student said in one instance, she was helping Malloy grade papers when he started rubbing the front of her pants.

The Milwaukee Public Schools District told WISN 12 News that Malloy has been placed on unpaid leave.

The district said it has notified families of students at the school and is cooperating with police in their investigation.