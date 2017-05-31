GOP lawmakers urge panel to pass gun bill

The Latest on a public hearing on a bill that would lift permit and training requirements to carry concealed weapons (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

Two Republican legislators are urging a state Senate committee to approve their bill allowing people to carry concealed weapons without permits or training.

Sen. Dave Craig and Rep. Mary Felzkowski told the Senate judiciary committee during a packed public hearing on the bill Wednesday that doing away with the permit and training would eliminate the $40 application fee and administrative hurdles.

They added that people can carry openly in Wisconsin without a permit or training.

Sen. Lena Taylor, a Milwaukee Democrat, said some restrictions on guns are appropriate. She also questioned whether the bill would allow the mentally ill to carry concealed.

Felzkowski said the bill doesn't change who can legally own a gun.

8:43 a.m.

The Wisconsin Senate's judiciary committee is set to take comments on a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without training or permits.

Right now anyone who carries concealed must obtain a permit and get training. Republicans unveiled a bill in March that would do away with those requirements. The bill also would create a new permit for carrying concealed weapons on school grounds unless the school has prohibited the practice. That permit would require a background check but no training.

The measure would preserve the current permit system with training for people who need a permit to carry in other states.

The committee has scheduled a hearing on the bill Wednesday. According to the National Rifle Association, 12 other states already allow concealed carry without a permit.