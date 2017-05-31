Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Vandal dumps nails, screws onto rural roads

TOWN OF GREEN VALLEY (WAOW) - Marathon County investigators are searching for the vandal who dumps screws and nails onto two roads, puncturing tires on cars, trucks and farming and logging equipment.

"This has been going on for years - since at least 2012. The residents in this area have been victimized almost relentlessly," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Dale Ruechel said.

The vandal targets Eau Pleine Drive and Acorn Drive near Mosinee, Ruechel said.

But the vandal does more too - drilling holes into tires of heavy equipment, hiding rebar in hay fields to ruin farm equipment, screwing screws into logs to destroy sawmill blades, slashing tires and even draining a battery on a log skidder.

The damage totals at least $15,000, Ruechel said. "It is very malicious and intentional damage."

If you have any information on who is responsible for the criminal damage contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777. You may also download the P3 Tips app to your phone to make anonymous tips or go to www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.