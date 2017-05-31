Lincoln County Petsaver: Joanie and Chachi

MERRILL (WAOW) - Joanie and Chachi are adorable black and white kittens available for adoption at the Lincoln County Humane Society in Merrill.
Shelter workers say the "Happy Days"-named litter mates are two months old and are available in a two-for-one deal of $80.
The fee includes their spay/neuter, the vaccinations and a micro chip.
If you want to meet them call 715-536-3459 or check out the shelter web page at www.furrybpets.com
