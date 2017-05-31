Northern Wis. men sentenced to federal prison for child porn

MADISON (WAOW) - Acting U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Anderson says two northern Wisconsin men have been sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charges.

Charles Raimondi Sr., 74, of Park Falls was sentenced to 10 years for possessing child porn, and Benjamin McHugh, 36, St. Germaine was sentenced to 12 years for distributing child porn, the prosecutor said in a statement. Both men pleaded guilty in March.

A search of Raimondi's home found numerous sexually explicit images of a juvenile that were sent to other people, Anderson said.

McHugh admitted taking the pictures of a juvenile girl, the prosecutor said.

In sentencing McHugh, U.S. District Judge William Conley found that he had been living a double life for the last 20 years, hiding his sexual interest in children from friends and family, Anderson said.