Marshfield teen dies after battle with genetic condition

The 17-year-old girl who wasn't expected to live past the age of three has died.

Tirza Sutton of Marshfield died Tuesday at St. Joseph's Hospital according to an obituary.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Lutheran Church in Marshfield, the obituary said.

Dozens joined for a candlelit vigil in Marshfield May 22 to pray for Sutton who had outlived doctors' expectations.

Sutton was dealing with complications related to Trisomy 11.



Friends and family were able to spend moments with her outside the Ronald McDonald house while singing songs like Amazing Grace. They say that Sutton lived with dignity.

"She just celebrated her golden birthday on May 17," family friend and vigil organizer Mandy Alcott said. "She turned 17. So, just the love that she was given and the beautiful life that we were given in her and the world was given was, again, just a real testimony to the dignity of life."

"I think that it's important for people to know that for people such as Tirza, that they are every bit as important as anybody else," said Marshfield Christ Lutheran Church Pastor Daryn Bahn.

During the vigil May 22, Sutton's father thanked everyone for the years of prayers and support.