Marathon County students get a taste of reality

Reality checked in for teens Tuesday at D.C Everest High School.



CoVantage Credit Union and thirty different local businesses teamed up for the Student Reality Fair. This teaches students all about budgeting, and what happens when they're not careful with money.



Students were asked to pick a career of their choice, and then were handed certain scenarios to correspond with. Some students were married with children, or divorced. Some had great credit scores, while others suffered financially. They attend several booths, and either go further in debt or even live a "well" off life.

Madison Stolze, a senior at D.C Everest, tells Newsline 9 that every student needs to attend this for a better understanding on how life works.



"I'm going off to college next year, so my budget is going to be very tight," Madison Stolze said.



D.C Everest hosts this event twice through-out the year, and it hope to continue with the tradition.