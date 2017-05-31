Truck crash causes Portage Co. power outage

A truck crash knocked out power Wednesday afternoon near Stevens Point.

The Portage County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash at the intersection of McDill Ave. and Verrill St. in the in Village of Whiting around 3:30 p.m.

According to Wisconsin Public Service, more than 100 customers were without power at 4:20 p.m.

A Newsline 9 reporter on the scene said a WPS crew is looking at a power box.

A witness said the driver was speeding when the crash happened.

This is a developing story.