Mosinee woman accused of having sex with teen she supervised

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 26-year-old supervisor at a fast food restaurant had sex with one of her teenage workers and knew he was underage, according to a criminal complaint.

Brittney Dzwonkowski of Mosinee is charged with three felonies - exposing a child to harmful material, child enticement and exposing genitals to a child - and one misdemeanor - sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old child - in the December incident.

A warrant was issued for Dzwonkowski's arrest May 23, according to online Marathon County court records. She was charged May 19.

According to the complaint, Dzwonkowski and the teenager met when both worked at a Wausau McDonald's where Dzwonkowski was the supervisor.

The teen told investigators the pair had sex three times, including the first time when Dzwonkowski had been drinking and contacted him at 2 a.m. on Facebook before they ended up at her step-father's garage, the complaint said.

The other two times occurred after the teen had finished school, including once at his home in his bedroom, the complaint said.

Dzwonkowski also "repeatedly sent" the teen sexually provocative and nude pictures of herself on Facebook messenger and the two exchanged messages of "I love you," the complaint said.

The teen told investigators that he had to quit his job at McDonald's to get away from Dzwonkowski when he broke off the relationship, the complaint said.

Asked whether Dzwonkowski knew his age, the teen said she told him about “being under 18 and saying that she hated that she had to wait until he was 18 before they had sex,” the complaint said.