Packers officially sign fourth-round pick Vince Biegel

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
The Packers have come to terms with OLB Vince Biegel on a four-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

ESPN reports the deal is worth nearly 3.1 million dollars over four years, which is standard for a fourth-round selection. The Wisconsin Rapids native with get a $693,748 signing bonus with the contract.

Biegel's contract has a full injury split for his rookie season, meaning his salary would be reduced from $465,000 if he went on injured reserve as a rookie, which is significant because he already had foot surgery earlier this month.

His second season has a preseason injury split, rather than a regular season split.

Biegel had an operation to repair a Jones Fracture in his foot in mid-May. The Packers are hopeful he will return in time for training camp, which begins in late-July.

