Local comic minds react to Kathy Griffin's Trump post

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Comedian Kathy Griffin didn't get the last laugh with her controversial image depicting a beheaded President Donald Trump.

"Too far, absolutely too far," said Morgan Ammel, a Weston woman who has been doing stand-up comedy for the past few years. "While people may not agree with what Trump is doing, he's still our president, and he's a father."

"If you take it that far, you better be that funny with it to take people back," added Dave Brula, Owner of the Koo Koo's Nest Comedy Club in Schofield. "But it wasn't funny at all."

Griffin is known for testing limits, but in her apology, she admitted she overstepped - even for her.

"I'm a comic," she said in an online video. "I crossed the line. I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far."

As a result, she was fired from her stint co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve show. 

