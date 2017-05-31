Local police department hires mental health therapist

The Wausau Police Department recently hired a full-time mental health therapist to help crime victims.

“We here can provide immediate care for individuals and give the tools necessary to deal with that trauma,” Wausau Police Dept. Capt. Matt Barnes said.

Kristen Seidler was hired in March and now meets with several people every day. The department believes the position is one of the first of its kind in the country.

“There's nothing that we're aware of that's like it,” Seidler said. “I think it's a needed resource in a lot of communities because there just aren't enough mental health professionals to meet the need of what's going on.”

Seidler meets with crime victims to help them through the tough times.

“Coming in and being able to talk to someone right away is a great way for them to understand what they're going through is very normal,” she said. “Very common, it's going to end, it will not last forever.”

The services are completely free to victims. The position is being funded through a grant from the Department of Justice. It is set to last three years.

“My hope is that it's tremendously successful,” Barnes said. “And is something that other communities can provide to their citizens.”