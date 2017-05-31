Bill in works that would allow concealed firearms at schools

Lawmakers are currently trying to pass a bill that could allow concealed weapons onto school grounds.

If the bill does pass, each school will have the ability to post notices - not allowing weapons on their campus.

Parents would still be able to have a gun in their vehicle when taking their kids to and from school, regardless if the school has a noticed posted.

Wednesday, the Senate's Judiciary and Public Safety Committee heard from the public in Madison.

Parents in the Wausau area had mixed reactions.

"I can understand, you know, if people want to be safe to go get their children," said Dionte Denlap. "But honestly, we shouldn't even have to go that far."

But others, believe it is necessary for people to have the ability to carry on a school campus.

"I've got two children. I would feel much more comfortable knowing that somebody within the school's walls has a level of defense," said Jake Schira. "And has some training to go along with that level of defense."

No word yet on when lawmakers will decide on the bill. So for now, parents are playing the waiting game.

As of now, illegal possession of a weapon in a school is a felony offense. The passing of this bill would change that law.