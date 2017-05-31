16 arrested in statewide child sex predator sting - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

16 arrested in statewide child sex predator sting

By Mark McPherson, Evening Anchor
WISCONSIN (WAOW) - 16 men, including 5 from north central Wisconsin, were arrested in a statewide child sexual predator sting.

It was part of Operation New Hope, a week-long operation focused on exploitation and online crimes in Wisconsin.

The operation included more than 30 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and advocacy groups.

Of the 16 men arrested, 5 were registered sex offenders or had previously been arrested for internet crimes against children.

Charges include possession of child pornography, child enticement, use of a computer to facilitate a sex crime, attempted sexual assault of a child, causing a child to view sexual activity and trafficking of a child.

"Thanks to our DOJ ICAC team and partners across the state and nation, 16 predators are behind bars, ensuring children in Wisconsin are that much safer, " said Attorney General Brad Schimel.

Among those arrested were Jerome George of Clark County, as well as Brandon W. Stewart, James Stevens, and Jeff Vadnais-Speck from Shawano County.

