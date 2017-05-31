Athlete of the Week: Julianne Barkholz, Newman Catholic

Last year it was a disappointing trip to State for Newman Catholic High junior Julianne Barkholz and she was not satisfied with the ending.

Barkholz just missed the podium with a 7th place finish in the 200 meter dash, leaving her with an appetite to make some major improvements.

"You just stand there out on the track and I was like looking around and I was like I don't know where I go and just walk out, Barkholz said. "It's like as if you didn't even run and I was like not happening again."

Based on the time she sported at the Division III Sectionals, it does not look like history will repeat itself.

Barkholz set a personal record of 25.93 seconds in the 200 meter dash, allowing her to clinch the top spot. On Saturday, she hopes to set a new PR: 25.5 seconds in her favorite Track & Field event.

"It takes me a little bit to get up to full speed but the 200 gives me plenty of time," Barkholz said. "It's a quick race but you still have the energy to run full out."

She trains year-round for the sport, but Barkholz's name is also on another roster at Newman Catholic. During the off-season the track star plays volleyball with the four-time state champion team.

"I love the atmosphere with the girls. We have a lot of fun and it's really competitive," Barkholz said.

Only two girls from Newman Catholic qualified for State, Barkholz being one of them. Even though the rest of the team did not make the cut, they will be in attendance cheering the girls on.

Barkholz is up against some major competition in La Crosse, but she said she is going to focus on herself and do the best she can do.