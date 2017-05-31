Wednesday Sports Report: WIAA baseball regional final scores - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday Sports Report: WIAA baseball regional final scores

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

Here are scores from Wednesday's local WIAA baseball regional finals. The winners advance to the sectional round to be held next Tuesday. Regional finals for Division 1 will be held on Thursday.

Division 2

Mosinee 5, Antigo 1

Division 3

Aquinas 10, Neillsville 0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 6, Phillips 1
Iola-Scandinavia 4, Weyauwega-Fremont
Spencer 13, Auburndale 8

Division 4

Athens 8, Rib Lake 0
McDonell Central 13, Owen-Withee 3
Pittsville 11, Greenwood 1
Rosholt 15, Tigerton 8

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.