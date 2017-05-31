Future site of Wausau movie theater still empty

Micon Cinemas hoped to begin construction in downtown Wausau between April and June of 2017. However, the old Sears building where the theater is planned to be built remains empty and no demolition has taken place.

"The whole city is probably asking," said Micon Cinemas general manager Dan Olson. "The city of Wausau has been phenomenal, it's been really great."

The sale of the building was approved by Wausau City Council in January 2017, leaving residents wondering when the theater will come.

"I've been wondering where it is," said Wausau resident Kameron Kronmuller. "I hope it gets going soon."

The Sears building is connected to the Wausau Center Mall. Olson said construction hasn't started yet because they are still waiting on mall management's final approval.

"We had to come to some final agreements with mall owners on our site plans," said Olson.

The mall does not own the building, however they have first right of refusal; they haven't signed off on that yet.

"The mall has to sign off and say we don't want to buy it, somebody else can buy it," said Olson. "They were looking for a couple major changes to what we had proposed."

Olson said the changes the mall wanted the cinema to make came down to retail space and how the theater would be connected to the mall. However, he said negotiations may finally be coming to a close.

"Worked everything out, I think we've come out with a plan now that will be beneficial for all parties involved and ultimately get this thing done," said Olson.

Updated site plans for the movie theater will be discussed at the Wausau economic development committee meeting on Tuesday.