UPDATE (WKOW) -- Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards confirms there was an explosion at the Didion Milling plant in Cambria.

Richard says families are being asked to go to the Cambria Highway Shop at 119 E. Second Street.

Cambria Community Ambulance Service says multiple burn injuries have been reported. It says more than three medevac flights have been sent to the scene.

The state Department of Transportation says the north and southbound lanes of Highway 146 between Highway 33 and Highway 16 are closed.