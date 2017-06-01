Cryptosporidium spikes nationwide

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Summer is right around the corner and that means pools are getting ready to open for the season. Unfortunately, as the temperature heats up, so do concerns of contaminated water.



A new report from the CDC shows Cryptosporidium, a disease caused by diarrhea in the water, has increased two fold since 2014.



The disease is not easily killed by chlorine, meaning a pool needs to closed for up to several days if the disease becomes present. The disease has symptoms of nausea, cramps and vomiting.



Lifeguards are trained to be on the lookout for fecal matter in the water. If it is detected, the health department is called in to test the water.



"What people need to know is if you are sick with any type of stomach bug, please do not come to any swimming pool because the possibility of having a diarrhea incident or getting that bacteria in the pool is much higher," said Chad Duerkop, program and facilities supervisor for Fairfax Pool.



The CDC recommends not swallowing any water when you swim, and rinsing off before and after you use a public pool.