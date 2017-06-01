DNR could raise park, camping fees

Higher entry and camping fees could be charged at the most popular Wisconsin state parks under a budget provision approved by a legislative committee.

The Legislature's Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee voted along party lines Wednesday to allow the state Department of Natural Resources to charge higher fees for the most popular parks.

A daily vehicle park entry fee could increase for a Wisconsin resident from $8 to $13. Annual pass fees which are $28 for Wisconsin residents would not change. Camping fees could increase up to $10 a night. Fees currently range from $15 to $20 per night.

How much the increases would be and for what parks would be worked out later by the DNR.

The most popular parks are Devils' Lake, High Cliff, Kohler-Andrae, Peninsula and Willow River.