VIDEO: Bus full of students catches fire - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

VIDEO: Bus full of students catches fire

Posted:
NEENAH, Wis. (WKOW) -

New video shows the scary moments when a bus carrying high school students form Neenah caught fire. 

It happened Tuesday night in Oshkosh while the kids were coming home from a trip to Great America.

39 students and two staff members on the bus got off quickly and no one was hurt.

It provided a memorable end to their high school careers; the seniors graduated Wednesday night.

"I've never really seen anything like that, and talking to the bus driver after the fact, he said, he's never seen anything like that.  A very odd situation," said grad Collin Haese.

The owner of the bus, Kobussen, says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.