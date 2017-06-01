Wisconsin town's water tower says 'sex' after partial paint job -- again

SUSSEX, Wis. (WISN) -- The water tower in the Village of Sussex created a lot of buzz Wednesday night and Thursday morning after a partial paint job left it with just three letters: SEX.

A village administrator told our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN 12 NEWS, that he believes the painters intentionally left the work on the tower, at Richmond Road and North Corporate Circle, unfinished on Wednesday in order to get a good laugh.

A similar scenario played out about 20 years ago.

Sussex is about 20 miles northwest of Milwaukee.