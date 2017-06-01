Wisconsin town's water tower says 'sex' after partial paint job - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin town's water tower says 'sex' after partial paint job -- again

Posted:

SUSSEX, Wis. (WISN) -- The water tower in the Village of Sussex created a lot of buzz Wednesday night and Thursday morning after a partial paint job left it with just three letters: SEX.

A village administrator told our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN 12 NEWS, that he believes the painters intentionally left the work on the tower, at Richmond Road and North Corporate Circle, unfinished on Wednesday in order to get a good laugh.

A similar scenario played out about 20 years ago.

Sussex is about 20 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.