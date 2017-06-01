Neena Pacholke joined the Newsline 9 team as a multimedia journalist in May of 2017.

Neena was born in Chattanooga, TN but grew up in Tampa, FL. She graduated from the University of South Florida in May 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, minoring in Leadership Studies. While at USF she was a member of the women's basketball team (2013-2016). During her final semester she was an anchor and reporter for Florida Focus, a news brief that aired on the local PBS- WUSF channel.



For the past 2 years Neena has volunteered her time with the Apple A Day program, surprising kids battling cancer with an iPad to help them stay connected with friends and family. The summer before her senior year at USF, she had the privilege to intern at 95.5 WPLJ in New York City. She was also an intern for the video production team at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.



Neena is a Christian, advocate for children battling cancer and loves getting to know those in her community. She can't wait to see all that Wausau has to offer, including, finding the best cheese curds in town!