Alexis Geffin joined the Newsline 9 team in May 2017. She grew up in the city of Weston (No not Weston, Wisconsin!) but a small suburb in South Florida. She graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Telecommunication-News.



While in school, she was a reporter and sports anchor at WUFT TV and she worked for ESPN Gainesville 98.1 where she was a sideline reporter for the Florida Gators football team. In the summer of 2016, Alexis interned at HLN Morning Express/CNN Sports in Atlanta and the previous year she was an intern at WPLG Local 10 News in Miami, FL.



When she's not talking about sports, she loves working out, binge watching reality television, and participating in outdoor activities.



Alexis is excited to be in Central Wisconsin and the Floridian is ready to embrace the freezing temperatures that come with it.