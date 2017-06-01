Child on bike critically injured after getting struck, pinned under school bus

A child riding a bike was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday morning after being struck and trapped under a school bus in Dousman, officials told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV.

First responders were called to the 150 block of North Main Street just before 7 a.m. and freed the child from underneath the front of the school bus.

No additional information about the victim was offered, but two schools -- Dousman Elementary and Kettle Moraine Middle -- are nearby.

High school students on the school bus used another bus to continue to the high school. No one on the bus was injured, Superintendent Pat Deklotz said via email.