Trial ordered for Schofield teen accused in Langlade Co. stabbing

ANTIGO (WAOW) - A judge Thursday ordered a trial for a 19-year-old Schofield woman accused of stabbing of another young woman during a fight to settle an ongoing dispute, according to online Langlade County court records.

The judge also lowered Reva Waukau's cash bond from $25,000 to $10,000, denied her request to dismiss the charges and ordered her to return to court July 10 to enter pleas, court records said.

Waukau is charged with three felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, in the April 15 incident at the Wolf River Inn in the Town of Wolf River.

The 18-year-old victim told investigators she agreed to meet Waukau to have a "fist fight to settle an ongoing dispute," the criminal complaint said.

After getting punched in the stomach, the victim stepped back, laughed, realized she had been stabbed and her two friends rushed her to a hospital in Shawano where a three-inch wide wound was treated, the complaint said.

The complaint had no details about the dispute between the women that triggered the fighting and was witnessed by at least three other people.