June 2017 Jefferson Award Winner: Photographer Dave Junion

SCHOFIELD (WAOW) - Photographer Dave Junion has flown nearly all of the 28 Never Forgotten Honor Flights that carried veterans from northern and central Wisconsin to Washington, D.C., to tour the war memorials.

The Schofield man says he's probably snapped close to 500,000 pictures during the visits - all of them placed on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight web page: www.neverforgottenhonorflight.org.

For volunteering his time and documenting the hundreds of veterans and their memories, Junion is June's Jefferson Award winner.

"It is moving to see the veterans. They have so much to share. Whether they are hanging together or they know what someone went through, it is all about capturing that spark in an eye, a special bond," Junion said.

Honor Flight Vice President of Marketing Jim Campbell called Junion a "genius" at photographing veterans.

"He catches them in happiness and sadness.The ones that really touch you are the ones with small children," Campbell said.

In addition to the honor flights, Junion donates his time to photograph other community organizations like Children's Miracle Network for sick and injured children and the community theater Penguin Project.

"I really enjoy working with that group of actors. They are amazing and it is so great to give them the creative freedom to express themselves," Junion said.

Junion's studio is filled with his work, displaying what he considers a good picture.

"It is about creating the most intense image. One that will tell the story of what is happening," Junion said.

He plans to be on the next Honor Flight in September.