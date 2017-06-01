Packers release punter Jacob Schum - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Packers release punter Jacob Schum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- The Green Bay Packers have released Jacob Schum, leaving Justin Vogel as the only punter on the roster.

Vogel was undrafted out of Miami this spring and signed with the Packers as a free agent. Schum didn't participate in the Packers' first open OTAs on May 23 because of a back injury.

The Packers replaced Schum's spot on the roster with Colby Pearson, an undrafted receiver out of BYU. The team also signed fourth-round running back Jamaal Williams. That leaves third-round defensive tackle Montravius Adams as the only unsigned draftee.

