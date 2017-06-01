Rothschild baby falcons receive bands

Three lucky little birds got some added hardware Thursday in Rothschild.

Employees at the Weston Power Plant banded the baby falcons to continue tracking their life as they grown. Newsline 9 has been every step of the way since they hatched.

Earlier students from the area entered a contest to name the birds, and those who won were in attendance at the event. They had the chance to learn more about the species.

Since 1996, about 94 falcons have come and go from the nest at the Wisconsin Public Service power plant. Banding the falcons happens each year to help manage where they're going, how long they live, and reproduction.