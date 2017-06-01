Car slams into building in Stevens Point - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Car slams into building in Stevens Point

Posted:
By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -

A vehicle ran into a cellphone shop in Stevens Point Thursday afternoon causing "substantial damage," according to the Stevens Point Police Department .

Authorities responded to the scene on Division St. after a three car crash happened nearby.

One of the the drivers drove away from the crash and slammed into Boost Mobile.

No injuries have been reported.

Police have arrested one person in this incident.

This is a developing story.

