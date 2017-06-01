Residents express concerns over speed on Portage Co. highway

Several people who live along County Highway HH in the Village of Whiting are concerned about driver who speed down the street.

“It looks like a highway so people travel at speeds like a highway,” Resident Susan Lasecki said.

One resident of more than 50 years wanted to remain anonymous, but also said she's bothered by the speeding.

“Nobody cares, everyone's in a hurry,” she said.

Lasecki said drivers going more than the 25 miles per hour speed limit is nothing new.

“Actually been a problem for several years,” she said. “I launched an effort to get the local community and citizens involved.”

Lasecki wanted to see the road reduced to two lanes, as suggested in a plan published by Portage County, but it was never carried out.

“One of the complications with this whole situation is that it's a county road going through a village,” she said.

County board member Jerry Walters said he knows the road is a concern for many.

“People don't always follow the speed limit,” he said. “I need to fight for my constituents, but at the same time I have to be honest with the efforts of the county highway director. Incidents on the roadway and the traffic count seems to be right in line with what it's supposed to be.”

Lasecki said she's worried changes won't be made until something bad happens.

“My fear is that it will take something tragic to happen before actual action takes place,” she said. “I want to see the county propose an action plan on how they plan to resolve the speed problems. Something that is reasonable, appropriate and scientifically supportable.”

The village will be putting up speed monitors along the road. A request for comment from the Portage County Highway Department was not returned.