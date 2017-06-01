Brokaw Grain Mill leaders weigh in on safety after deadly explosion

A similar, less serious situation to the Cambria mill explosion, unfolded years ago at a mill in Marathon County.

Fire damaged the Brokaw Grain Mill back in 2011, and an explosion a week later caused even more damage.

Now under new ownership, company leaders said workers take precautions to prevent another disaster.

A manager we spoke with Thursday said sparks from equipment can ignite grain dust, causing a lot of damage, like we saw in Cambria.

"In a very large facility like that, it's a second, or even a third or fourth explosion, that creates the mass destruction that we saw," said Zak Rau, Grain Division Manager at the mill.

Firefighters said a spark in one of the tunnels at Brokaw caused the flames in 2011.

Now workers check equipment weekly and clean out silos regularly.