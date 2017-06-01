SPASH, Pacelli and Phillips qualify for WIAA state softball meet

Three area softball teams qualified for the WIAA state softball tournament with sectional final wins on Thursday.

SPASH earned its 18th trip to Madison, a state record, with a 5-4 comeback win over Chippewa Falls. The defending state champion Panthers will play Sun Prairie in the state quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at Goodman Diamond in Madison.

Pacelli and Phillips also both came from behind. The Cardinals, who will make their fifth state appearance of the decade, overcame a 3-2 deficit to top Cochrane-Fountain City 8-6. The Loggers qualified for state for the first time in program history by scoring four late runs to erase a 5-2 deficit and defeat Marathon.

Pacelli will play CW-8 Conference foe Shiocton in the state semifinal Friday morning at 8 a.m. Shiocton won both regular season matchups against Pacelli, defeating the Cardinals 7-3 on April 20th and then 5-4 again on May 11.

Phillips takes on Juda/Albany in the state semifinals on Thursday night. That game is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Newsline 9 will have highlights and live reaction from all three games tonight in our late newscast following Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

For more information from the WIAA, click here.