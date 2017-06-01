Manager describes moments car slammed into Stevens Point business

A scary scene in Stevens Point Thursday evening as a car slammed into a Boost Mobile store.

For Scott Bennett, the manager of the Boost Mobile, it had started as an ordinary work day.

"I was in the middle of an activation," said Bennett. "I heard a loud bang, next thing I knew the car was coming through the door."

The damage to the building was extensive. The car driving through the store to the back portion of the building.

"The desk was blocking me, if the desk wasn't there I'm sure I would have been hit by the car," said Bennett.

Bennett and his customer in the store at the time made it out of the building safely, but the situation was jarring.

"I was scared, there was no shock, no disbelief, I was scared," said Bennett.

Police said they were responding to a three vehicle crash down the street from the Boost Mobile on Division St. when one of the drivers took off crashing into the store.

"I was in panic mode," said Bennett.

No one was hurt in the crash. While Bennett was shaken up, he knows it could have ended much differently.

"We all walked away."

The landlord of the building said he's not sure when it will get fixed or when the store will reopen.