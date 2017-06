Tirza Sutton was just 17 years old when she died after a battle with a rare genetic condition called Trisomy 11.

Thursday evening, her father spoke about the loss of one of his five children.

"I love her dearly, and I'll never have her back, I know she's up there somewhere, she was my life," said Jason Sutton, Tirza's father.

Jason said Tirza loved arts, crafts and music. He said he'll miss all the fun times they had as a family.

If you'd like to donate to the family, you can find their GoFundMe page here.