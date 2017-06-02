Two people hurt in Marathon County crash

UPDATE: Two people were hurt in a Marathon County crash Thursday night, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say at about 9:30 p.m. a call came in about a crash involving a semi tractor trailer and a farm tractor, on State Highway 153 at County Road H in the Town of Emmett.

Both drivers were hurt and taken to the hospital. The driver of the semi tractor trailer was treated and released. The driver of the farm tractor remains in the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

As a result of the investigation, State Highway 153 was closed for several hours. Marathon County Sheriff's officials expect it will be open by 4 a.m.

*********

All lanes of traffic are blocked on Wis.153 at County Highway H in Marathon County because of a crash.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimate the road will be closed for more than two hours.

No other details about the crash are being released at this time.

Drivers are asked to use this detour route:

Alternate Route: Eastbound traffic will exit WIS 153 at CTH H. Take CTH H north to CTH P. CTH P east to STH S. CTH S south back to WIS 153. Westbound traffic will reverse these directions.