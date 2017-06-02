Milwaukee police officer accidentally shoots fellow officer during dog attack

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer shot a fellow officer while trying to stop several attacking dogs, according to a release from the department.

Around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, police were called to investigate a fight near 36th and Toronto streets. Officers say while investigating, several dogs in the home charged the officers.

According to police, the officers tried to stop the animals with non-lethal force, but the dogs would not stop. One officer fired at least one bullet at the dogs, accidentally shooting the other officer.

Medics took the wounded officer to the hospital. Police say he has a "non-life-threatening" injury. The department says he is 32-years-old and has five years' experience.

The officer who fired the shot is 28-year-old with five-and-a-half years' experience, according to Milwaukee Police. The department put the officer on administrative duty, which is standard policy.

Milwaukee Police detectives are investigating.