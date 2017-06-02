'Netflix & Chill' furniture store turning heads in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Turning heads and selling beds. The name of a north side furniture shop has caused some people to stop for a laugh or take a picture.

Netflix & Chill Furniture Store is located at 35th Street and North Avenue. The owner, Admir Aganovic, took over and renamed the shop a few months ago.

"I figured you're laying on your couch, laying on your bed, so why not call the store that?" Aganovic said. "That's where it stops."

He insisted the "chill" has nothing to do with romance while watching television, although he admitted the marketing is strategic and laughed when asked about the name.

"I'm not saying come here and buy a bed set so you can go home and Netflix & chill," Aganovic said. "I'm saying come here and buy a bed set."

WISN 12 News reached out to Netflix for comment, but it hasn't responded.