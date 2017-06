June is National Dairy Month and one Central Wisconsin community is celebrating with a three-day dairy festival.

On Friday morning, the Marshfield Mayor's Dairy Breakfast kicked off the city's 36th annual DairyFest.

More than 2,000 people enjoyed a full breakfast including eggs, pastries and milk.

Several events are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday including a parade and picnic. A full schedule can be found on the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce website.