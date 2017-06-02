Still no sign of second missing Didion employee after plant explosion

Even though crews spent all night searching for another person missing after the plant explosion, they are no closer to finding them.

Emergency crews told our Madison affiliate WKOW-TV Friday morning, as of 5:30 a.m., the second person missing still hasn't been found. Rescuers have been at the site of the Didion Milling Plant overnight and will continue to stay there until they find the employee they're looking for.

They have been using cranes to move debris and search dogs in their efforts.

One person initially died in the explosion, with a second death confirmed Thursday around 6 p.m.

Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards said the search is going slowly because the structure of the building is dangerous. He says they've had up to four different engineers watching the building itself as rescuers scour through the rubble.

The sheriff says it has been difficult on a personal level to know they may be just feet from someone who might be buried, but because of the danger posed by the structure, rescuers may not even know where that person is and that they might not be able to get to that person.

Cambria fire chief Cody Doucette was one of the first people at the site after the explosion. He said it was devastating to see. "We train every day. We train for the worst. This was the worst that... worse than anything that I could ever imagine," Doucette said Thursday night. "When you pull up to a scene like that, that's something that you never expect to see. And I hope to God that I never have to see it again in my life and I hope no one else does."

Sheriff Richards says they have not yet determined the cause of the explosion.

Doucette confirmed there was a smaller fire in a different part of the milling plant on Monday. Doucette says investigators are trying to determine if there was a connection between the fires.

Both Richards and Doucette praised the people of Cambria for their response to the explosion. "Cambria has a lot to be proud of. We wish we weren't here for this reason, but it's just proof that something good comes out of something horrible, " Richards said.

"Because of the dedication and the heart that this community and this area has, it was proven today. Cambria may be small in size, but it has an unbelievable heart," Doucette said.