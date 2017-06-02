Lineup for Wausau Concerts on the Square announced - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lineup for Wausau Concerts on the Square announced

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

The popular Wednesday night summer concerts that routinely pack the downtown 400 block with music lovers resume June 21 featuring a new vintage band called Stephen Cooper & Nobody Famous, Wausau Area Events announced.

It's the 24th year of Concerts on the Square that attract nearly 3,000 people to listen to free live music and eat and drink with friends, organizers said.

Here's the rest of the lineup:

  • June 28: Copper Box (zydeco rock)
  • July 5: Trout Steak Revival (bluegrass)
  • July 12: Unity (reggae)
  • July 19: Johnny & The Mo Tones (bluesy rock)
  • July 26: De La Buena (Latin jazz)
  • Aug. 2: Brass Differential (horn band)
  • Aug. 9: Cajun Strangers (Louisiana cajun, zydeco)
  • Aug. 16: Whiskey Belles (western country
  • Aug. 23: Useful Jenkins (bluegrass)

The two-hour concerts start at 6 p.m.

